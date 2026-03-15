Janice Calkins

Calkins, Janice May



Age 84 of Beavercreek, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Frank Calkins Jr., mother Thelma Groce, father Harold Gaston, sister Marilyn Jordan, stepsisters Diane Schaeffer and Dottie Ford, and stepbrother Gary Groce. Janice is survived by her children Laura (Tammy Bash) Calkins and Keith (Christine) Calkins; grandchildren Lindsey (David) Burleson, Tyler Calkins, Emily (Isaac Williams) Buerschen, Kaity Kiser, Natalie Buerschen, and Andrea Calkins. Janice was an avid quilter. She belonged to the Church Mice among other quilting guilds. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Mahjong, going to live shows and rooting for the Indiana Colts, Indiana University, and Purdue University. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice of your choice. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



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