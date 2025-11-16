Janice Burton

BURTON (Knight), Janice Lee



BURTON, Janice Lee (Knight), 89 passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, at Randall Residence of Tipp City, Ohio. She was born on May 19, 1936, in Piqua, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Edith (Fry) Knight. Jan was just 17 years old when she married the love of her life, Bill Burton, on November 14, 1953, after meeting at the local skating rink in Springfield. They were married for nearly 71 years, just 6 days short of their anniversary. Jan was a feisty, kind, and deeply loving mom and grandma who brought warmth and humor to every room she entered. She spent a lot of her time working for Bill in the flower beds at Greenville Country Club and Meadowbrook Country Club, creating beauty for others to enjoy. Jan loved traveling with her husband, kids, and grandkids-collecting memories and laughter along the way. She also loved taking long walks, golfing, playing cards, bowling, and spending time at the casino with a margarita in hand. Stubborn in the very best way, she knew what she wanted and wasn't about to let anyone tell her otherwise. Jan is survived by her two sons, Mike (Luann) Burton of Dubuque, Iowa, and Bill Burton of Fairborn, Ohio; four granddaughters, Michele Larson (RaeLynn), Nicole Bridges (Lebra), Leah Burton, and Tiffany Willey; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Randall Residence, Hospice, and Conroy Funeral Home for their professional and compassionate care. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Conroy Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com