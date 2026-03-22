Janet Patsiavos

Patsiavos, Janet L.



PATSIAVOS, Janet L., 85, of Springfield, with deep love and gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Janet lived a long and happy life defined by kindness, generosity, and unwavering devotion to her family. She was an avid reader, talented knitter, and a gifted baker whose home was always filled with warmth, delicious treats, home cooking, and open arms. Everyone was welcome in Janet's kitchen and nourished at her dinner table. A natural caregiver, she was often the first to arrive whenever someone in the family needed help, offering compassion, comfort, strength, and steady support. She had a deep love for education and cherished her time at Catholic Central High School and the University of Dayton. Summers spent in Hilton Head Island with her children and grandchildren were among her most treasured memories, filled with laughter, sunshine, and togetherness. Janet was affiliated with many organizations and graciously contributed to several charities throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Patsiavos; her loving children, Chris Patsiavos, Jamie (Stefanie) Patsiavos and Dina (Jeremy) Graham. She was a proud and adoring grandmother to Abigail (Jacob) Gutierrez, Katherine (Steve) Patsiavos-Farmer, Maxwell Patsiavos, Stella Patsiavos, and Helena Graham. She is also survived by one brother, Richard (Shirly) Griffin and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen (Lubbers) Griffin and a sister, Suzanne Griffin. Her legacy is one of love, selflessness, and deep family connection. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her gentle strength, and the countless ways she gave unwavering support to those she loved. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to United Senior Services or Catholic Central High School Foundation.



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