Janet Garrett

Garrett, Janet



Janet "Jan" Garrett



A 30+ year cancer survivor passed away peacefully on March 17, 2026. Jan was born April 9, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jan was a seamstress and was passionate about dancing with Senior Tappers at the Gary Geis Dance Studio. She was a 35-year volunteer advocating for the less fortunate with the Twentieth Century Club. She is survived by two sons and a daughter and their families: Greg Garrett (Susan Green); Gay Garrett-Baker (Ted DeLong); her grandsons Quentin, Garrett, and Emerson; John Garrett and her grandson Nathan (Nathan's mom Meg Zlotnik). She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Raymond (Gloria) and her loving husband of 52 years Floyd Garrett in 2009. Gracious and generous, Jan would like to celebrate the many friends who enriched her life. A special thank you to Linda Bodey for your love and support. The family will have a private celebration of life.



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