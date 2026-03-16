Janet Chase

Chase, Janet M.



With heavy hearts, we announce the death of our mother, Janet Blashock Reider Chase on February 12, 2026. She was born in Middletown, Ohio June 18, 1937 to Martin and Philomena (Grasser) Blashock. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands John G. Reider and Hobart L. Chase; daughters Sharon Marie and Patrice Colleen Reider; stepdaughter Mary Clare Chase; and sister Jean Wilde. Janet attended elementary school at Holy Trinity, and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1955. After graduation she was employed at Gardner Board & Carton Company (later becoming Diamond National Corporation) and The First National Bank of Middletown. Janet was a lifelong parishioner at Holy Trinity, which later became Holy Family Parish. She was a devoted sacristan in her parish and volunteered for many causes that were meaningful to her, including the Middletown Chapter of Right to Life. Janet was petite, soft-spoken, and gentle, but fierce in her strength of character. She had an unwavering faith in God, love of family, friends, and country. She was nonjudgmental and we were loved unconditionally. Janet married our father in 1973. Theirs was a beautiful love story for 42 years until his death in 2016. Together they built upon similar values of faith, and honoring family traditions while making new ones. They blended their children and lives into a happy unit. She became Mom to us. She was a model of faith and gentleness who led more by example than words. She taught us how to live courageously. Janet told us as adults that she'd dreamt of living in the country on a farm and having lots of children. She possessed a droll sense of humor, so had a quick comment about how her dream came true all at one time when she married Dad. Janet accepted each of her children's spouses as if they were her own. Each one has embraced - and been embraced by - her over these many years. She helped plan weddings, threw parties, drew families together in her quiet, unpretentious, classy way. Among many other things, Janet loved the arts - writing, penning letters, books, art and design, music, dance and theater. She had a gift for home decor that was interesting, changing with the seasons, and always comfortable and inviting. Janet created a collection of recipes that spanned generations of our combined families and heritages, illustrating pages with her own sketches and calligraphy, inserting poetry, telling stories. She gifted each of her children with this collection in 1991. Granny, as she is known by her grandchildren, leaves an indelible mark on each of them. She was present at every major event in their faith formation no matter the distance, as well as school milestones and many sporting events and extracurricular activities. She loved entertaining and created memorable holidays with sugar cookies, iced with as many grandchildren's names who could be at her Easter egg hunt. The children sang and performed in Christmas skits she wrote, followed by silly games the entire family played. Granny loved Halloween and planned and participated in costume parties at the farm. Janet also nurtured, and was nurtured by, her lifelong friends, some from her first-grade class at Holy Trinity. These strong women played and grew up together, became wives, mothers, grandmothers together, made special time to meet in their "sewing club" regularly over the years. They have laughed, loved, celebrated, and wept with each other as they've lived beautiful lives. Janet is survived by her loving and devoted stepchildren of 53 years, Rose Ann (Mark) Eckart, Catherine (Kevin) Bente, Joseph Chase, Paul (Sally) Chase, Regina Stugmyer, Richard Chase, Monica (Dillis) Bolton and Anita (Joseph) Foley; twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239 - OR - Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - The National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elisnore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



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