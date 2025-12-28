Janet Black

Black, Janet Elizabeth



a beloved educator, cherished mother, and devoted community member, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2025. She was born on August 14, 1935, to Russell and Gladys Watkins in Centerville, where she spent her formative years on the family farm. Janet graduated from Centerville High School and went on to earn her associate degree from Otterbein University, laying the foundation for a lifelong dedication to education and community service. Janet's career began as an elementary school teacher in the Centerville–Washington Township area, where her passion for nurturing young minds flourished. After the birth of her first son, Scott, Janet chose to prioritize motherhood, transitioning to a role as a substitute teacher for the remainder of her career. Her unwavering commitment to education continued as she became the director of independent activities at St. Leonard's. A vibrant presence in her community, Janet was an active volunteer with several organizations. She dedicated her time and talents to Normandy United Methodist Church where she was a long-standing member, and to the Women's Chapter CI of P.E.O, as well as the Centerville Women's Civic Club, and the Centerville-Washington History organization. Janet was also honored as a member of the Centerville Educational Hall of Fame, reflecting her profound impact on education in the community. Beyond her professional life, Janet was known for her love of gardening, her culinary skills, and the special moments spent with her family. Together, they embarked on many unique travel adventures, exploring new destinations and creating lasting memories. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Gladys Watkins, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Leslie Black. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, James "Jim" Black; her sons, Scott (Rose) Black and Brian Black; and her cherished grandson, Devin Black. A visitation will be Held at Normandy Church (450 W Alex Bell Rd Dayton, OH 45459) Monday December 29, 2025 from 10am-11am with a Funeral service immediately following at 11am. As we remember Janet, let us celebrate her compassion, her contributions to education, and the love she shared with all. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and the many lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey. In lieu of Flowers please consider a Donation to Normandy Endowment fund.



