Jane Strothman

Strothman (St. Martin), Jane Anne



Jane Anne (St. Martin) Strothman, age 86 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at the Springfield Masonic Home. She was born on December 18, 1938 in North Attleborough, Massachusetts to the late Ronald and Lois (Sutherland) St. Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph B. Strothman. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Lois (Curt Wilson) Rapp and Anne (Paul Cook) Strothman, grandchildren, Joseph Rapp, Amelia Rapp, and Holly Rapp, brother, Ronald (Kay) St. Martin II, and lifelong friend, Kat Merkle. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Springfield Masonic Home for their special care for Jane. Jane received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Indiana University, being the first married student to graduate from IU's School of Nursing. She continued her education at the University of Dayton where she received her Master's Degree in Education with a concentration in Counseling. Jane worked as a nurse for many years, spending time as a labor and delivery nurse at Community Hospital, and later as a charge nurse at the Springfield Masonic Home. She worked for many local doctor's offices and even taught nursing at Community Hospital's School of Nursing. In her retirement years, Jane was an avid reader, reading about 1 book a day. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, and had a deep love for her standard poodles. A private family entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





