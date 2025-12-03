Sticklen, James



With deep love and gratitude for a well lived life, the family of James Sticklen announces his passing on November 27, 2025. Born on June 20, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, James was grounded in the values of family, service, and dedication that guided him throughout his life. James was the beloved husband of Sharon Sticklen, and a devoted father to Michael (Pamela) Sticklen, Julie (Ruben) Briones, and the late Todd Sticklen. He took immense pride in his family and was a loving grandfather to his two grandsons, Kyle Sticklen and Quintin (Emily) Sticklen, who brought him great joy. Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law, Becky Sticklen. A proud veteran, James honorably served his country as a member of the Ohio National Guard, carrying that responsibility with both humility and pride. He will be remembered for his steady presence, quiet strength, and unwavering love for those closest to him. James had a lifelong passion for classic cars, especially his 1957 Chevy Bel-Air and 1966 Pontiac LeMans, which he proudly showcased at local car shows. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. After a 30-year career with Armco Steel, Jim enjoyed caring for the fairways and greens at Wildwood Golf Course in Middletown. Family and friends are invited to celebrate James's life on Thursday, December 4, 2025, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. James's memory will live on through the love he shared, the example he set, and the lives he leaves behind. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to a charity of one's choice.



