James Sollenberger

Sollenberger, James E. "Jim"



Sollenberger, James "Jim" E. age 97, formerly of Butler Township, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026. He was born on March 4, 1928 in Dayton, to the late John and Maude (Snyder) Sollenberger. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean; 2 sons, Jeffrey Paul and Jay Alan Sollenberger. He is survived by his daughter Janet and her husband Larry Ferguson of Clayton; 7 grandchildren, Roni (Mark) Sedor, Matt Sollenberger, Karla (Jarrod) Kaplan, Jamie (Brittney) Ferguson, Nick (Jessica) Sollenberger, Andy (Amanda) Ferguson and Chris (Jennifer) Ferguson; 9 great grandchildren; daughters-in-law Debby (Allen) Sollenberger and Vicki (Middlebrooks) Gier. Jim proudly served his country in the US AirForce. He was a long time active member of Shiloh Church. Jim and Jean were very active in the Riverdale Optimist Club. He volunteered for the Victoria Theater Association for many years with Jean. He was a member of St. John's Lodge #13 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine Temple.



He was a lifelong salesman and never met a stranger.



A Memorial Service will be held 11AM Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. A Visitation will be held 10AM until time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church or Antioch Shrine Foundation in Jim's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



