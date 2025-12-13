James Shumaker

Shumaker, James L. "Jim"



James "Jim" L. Shumaker, 84, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.



Born May 16, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio, Jim was the son of the late Robert Lowell and Dorothy (Will) Shumaker.



Jim spent his life building things that lasted. A talented contractor and skilled carpenter, he could fix just about anything and usually did so with quiet confidence. Raised in Clark County, Jim grew up surrounded by horses, developing a lifelong passion for raising, training, and showing them. He was also a standout athlete in high school, the kind of competitor who gave his all no matter the field.



Above all else, Jim loved his family deeply. Jim cherished every moment with the people he loved, and his pride in them was evident to all who knew him.



He is survived by his partner, Shirley Chapman, whom he shared many years and countless memories; his daughters Stacey (Keith) Blackmore, Renee (Adam) Goodrich, Nicole (Steve) Nestor, and Kara (Joanna) Garris, all of Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Edward Shumaker (N.C.).



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Letters of condolence may be shared at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com