James, Sheila

James (Jones), Sheila Eileen



Sheila joined the Heavenly Angels in her Eternal Home on May 9, 2024 after a brief illness. She was 74 years old. Sheila was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, family member and friend to many who loved her dearly! Her quiet reserved manner did not always display her direct, quick wit! Sheila taught Elementary School in the Jefferson County Public School System for 38 years before retiring. She received two educational degrees, a Bachelors from Kentucky State University in 1972 and a Masters from Western Kentucky University.



Sheila is survived by her husband, Roberttete James of 48 years; son, Damien James; daughter, Courtney James; granddaughters, Danae Hardy and Chloe Johnson all from Louisville; sister Gwendolyn Jones of Dayton, Ohio. She has two loving sister-in-laws, Martha Poynter and Lauvonia Poole, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Sheila will be greatly missed!



Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Cratie Jones; her mother, Helen Huston Jones; her brother, Christopher Jones.



Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 with Visitation from 9am to 11am and the Homegoing Service at 11am at the G. C. Williams Funeral Home, Louisville. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org.



