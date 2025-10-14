James Scrimizzi

Scrimizzi, James John "Jim"



James John Scrimizzi, age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025, at Birchwood Care Facility.



Born on October 16, 1929, in Hamilton, Jim spent the majority of his life rooted in the community he loved. A proud graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School, he went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army from 1948 to 1952.



After his service, Jim met Vivian in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the two were married in 1966. In 1968, they moved their growing family to Ohio, where Jim built both a home and a legacy. He founded Heritage House Carpet in Hamilton, where he worked tirelessly until his retirement.



Jim was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering loyalty to family. He enjoyed giving back to his community and took great pride in his Italian Heritage . He found great joy in his children and grandchildren, and relished in their accomplishments.



He is lovingly survived by his five children: Greg Scrimizzi, Lisa Terry (Todd) , Gina Scrimizzi, Scott King (April), and Nikki Abish (Curtis) ; his 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



The family is being served by Colligan Funeral Home. There will be a private celebration of life at the convenience of the family.



