James Pierce

James Duncan Pierce, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his devoted family. Born on June 17, 1933, in Oklahoma City, OK, Duncan lived a life marked by love, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his family and country. A proud veteran, Duncan served in Army intelligence from 1955 to 1957, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, before embarking on a remarkable career that included working on the B-52 Bomber systems at Tinker Air Force Base. He later transitioned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1963, where he retired in 1989 as a Long Range Logistics Planner. Even after his retirement, Duncan continued to contribute as a civilian contractor, carrying on his work until the age of 82. Education was important to Duncan, and he graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City in 1951. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from the University of Oklahoma at Norman in 1959, proving that his thirst for knowledge never waned. Duncan's personal life was as vibrant as his professional one. He met the love of his life, Wilma R. Pierce, in 1957 at the Arthur Murray School of Dance, where he was her dance instructor. Family and friends fondly recall how Duncan could "cut a rug" with anyone, bringing joy and laughter to weddings and parties alike. His passion for movement transcended dancing; he also founded a softball team on Wright Patterson AFB in 1963 named The Magicians, playing until he was 82 years old, exemplifying his zest for life and camaraderie. Duncan was many things: a master at losing his glasses, but also a man of incredible kindness, acceptance, and intellect. Known for his ability to help anyone in need, he was a champion of the underdog and a gentle soul who easily forgave and loved deeply. Although he had faced the trials of losing loved ones, including his parents, William E. and Wilma L. Pierce, his son Michael Pierce, and his grandson Jonathan Pierce, his spirit remained bright. He enjoyed a range of hobbies, from exercising to playing chess, bridge, and poker. An accomplished musician, Duncan played the piano for Wilma during one of their first dates; it was in that moment she realized he was the one. Books were another passion-on his 90th birthday, he received 90 books from his family, a testament to his love for reading and intellectual challenge. Puzzles were his perennially loved pastime, keeping his mind active and engaged. Duncan's cherished his family above all else. He leaves behind his loving wife, Wilma; children Dr. Devi (Heather Thiessen PHD) Pierce, Theresa Wiley, and Heather (Roger) Wiggans; and grandchildren Amanda (Ryan) Evans, Zoe (Matthew) Scott, and Hannah (John) Miller. He is also survived by his granddaughter-in-law, Cristina Pierce, and great-grandchildren Alexis Pierce, Liam Scott, and Maximus Miller. Additionally, he is remembered by his sister, Shelley Phelps. James Duncan Pierce's legacy is one of love, laughter, and a profound sense of belonging. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him, and though he has departed from this world, his spirit will forever dance on in the hearts of those he cherished. He will be missed more than words can express. His life was rich in memories, and his family takes comfort in knowing that he is at peace. Visitation will be held on November 1, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Duncan's memory to The Wounded Warrior Project.



