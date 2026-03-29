James Miller

Miller, James Franklin



MILLER, James Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2026. He was born on May 20, 1935, in Clark County, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Gladys (Killinger) Miller and was married to Chloie Eileen (Cornell) for 58 years. He is survived by his sons, James B. Miller of Springfield and Perry V. and Cindy Miller of Dayton, Nevada; grandson, James Travis (Nicolette) Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chloie; daughter, Sylvia Kay Miller; son, Danny Lee Miller; brothers, William L. Miller and Donald L. Miller; and sister, Cora May Miller. He was a sports enthusiast who played all sports in high school and played football in college. He began golfing and bowling in his later years, participating in several leagues including men's, mixed and seniors. He graduated from Enon High School in 1953 and entered the military shortly thereafter and retired from the U.S. Army Military Intelligence in 1978. He earned many awards and decorations while in the Army including the Bronz Star, The Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, U.S. Army and Navy Commendation Medals and the Joint Services Commendation Medal. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Omaha in May 1974. After military retirement he was employed at Grimes Aerospace in Urbana and retired from Grimes in 1995. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation.



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