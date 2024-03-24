James, Michael Dean, Sr. "Mike"



Dear husband, father, grandpa & brother passed away March 20, 2024, of Hamilton at the age of 69. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside services at Hickory Flat Cemetery, on Tue., Mar. 26, 2024, at 1 pm with Military Honors by the US Navy. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.



Full obit www.colliganfuneralhome.com



