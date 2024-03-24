James, Michael Dean, Sr. "Mike"
Dear husband, father, grandpa & brother passed away March 20, 2024, of Hamilton at the age of 69. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside services at Hickory Flat Cemetery, on Tue., Mar. 26, 2024, at 1 pm with Military Honors by the US Navy. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.
Full obit www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH
45011
