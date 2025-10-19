James Leflar

Leflar, James William Jr. "Jim"



James William Leflar, Jr., died on October 10, 2025, at Victory Ridge, the Hospice facility at the VA Medical Center in Dayton, OH. He was comforted by his three sons and his friend and caregiver Pam Amlin. He passed peacefully in his sleep at 5:11 am, ending a years-long battle with cancer. Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He completed Officer's Candidate School in Quantico, VA, where he met Susan Morris, whom he married on June 15, 1968. They were stationed at Navy and Marine bases throughout the southeastern United States before he was posted to MCAS, Iwakuni, Japan. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps with the rank of Captain after five years of service. Jim and Susan divorced in June 1988. Jim is survived by his three sons, their wives, and three grandchildren: Elliot and Laura Leflar of Charlottesville, VA; Jim, Carrie, Ellie (14), and Ivy (12) Leflar of La Grange, IL; and, David Leflar, Meg Brooks, and Zora Leflar (1) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his three sisters: Linda Bigham (Jay) of Evansville, IN; Jean Schoonmaker (Phil) of Choteau, OK; and, Sheree Wallace (Ronald) of Siloam Springs, AR, as well as several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Dayton North, 7087 Miller Lane, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 25. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim's memory to the Dayton VA Medical Center's General Post Fund. More information can be found on their website. Finally, Jim received several transfusions during his treatment, and his family urges those who are able to donate blood with the American Red Cross. To share a memory of Jim or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



