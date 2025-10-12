James Hurst

Hurst, James Edward



James Edward Hurst peacefully entered his final rest on April 23 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 94 years old. James was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, but lived most of his life in Middletown, Ohio. James was lovingly cared for by the women in his life, Mary, Cathi, and Lynne. He will be missed by family and friends, including his sister, Evelyn, and his brother-in-law, Billy, nephews Barry and Bobby Cartmill and their families, the Scherer Family (Lori, Mark, Baylie, and Blake) and the Tipton Family. James was a master carpenter, a member of the Union Chapel United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Middletown Sportsman's Club, member of many YMCA swimming classes, and an Army Corporal in the Korean War. James was an avid knife and gun collector and enjoyed growing half runner green beans and tomatoes in his garden. James was happiest mowing his yard with his John Deere lawn tractors. He will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Kentucky in October.



