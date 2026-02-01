James Guthrie

Guthrie, James Robert



James R. Guthrie, 68, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2026, at home. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Geraldine Guthrie, and brother John. He leaves behind his sons; Brandon (Melissa), Ryan and Nicholas; sister, Janis (Mick) Dent; brothers, Jeff (Terri), and Jerry; grandchildren; Rosemary, Cecilia, and Aven; former wife Julie; numerous friends and extended family; and his special friends at the Fish and Fun Club. He will be missed by all. Services will be at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funderal Home on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Visitation @ 2pm and memorial @ 4pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com