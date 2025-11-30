James Flynn

Flynn, James Joseph "Jim"



James "Jim" Flynn of Dayton, OH, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 21st 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by loving family members. He was born in Dayton, OH on June 21, 1944 to the late William and Helen (Staley) Flynn. Jim attended Corpus Christi Grade School and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1962. After serving in Vietnam, he returned to Dayton where he met his wife, Elaine and attended Wright State University. He served Corpus Christi Parish for 35 years in a variety of roles but was most known for his youth basketball league. Jim helped to create CYO of Greater Dayton. He spent his retirement traveling, attending sporting events, and spending time with family and friends. Jim Flynn was preceded in death by his infant sons Christopher, Matthew and Andrew; his brothers Bill, Mike and Tim; his sisters Suzie and Fran; his brother-in-law Dan Russell; and his sisters-in-law Judy (Horobin) Flynn and Connie (Bonadio) Flynn. He is survived by his wife of 55 years C. Elaine (Rankin); his son Jay (Vicki Cleave); his daughters Peg (Jim Farwig) and Beth; his grandchildren Beatrix, Maggie, Claire, Anna, Ben and Will; his sisters Mary "Mick", Karen, Eileen and Molly (Bert McDade) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Monday, December 1st from 4 pm-7pm at Baker Hazel and Snider 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton OH 45415. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church 527 Forest Ave Dayton OH 45405 on December 2nd In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CYO of Greater Dayton, P.O. Box 20369 Dayton, OH 45420 or the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



