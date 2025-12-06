James Fanning

Fanning, James Robert



With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of James Robert Fanning on December 3, 2025, at the age of 72.



He fought a short battle with cancer. Known to his family and friends as Jim, he was born in Waco, Texas, to Bob and Mary Fanning. He will be deeply missed by Jane, Bill, John, his brothers, and his sister. He had a large family of nieces and nephews who all loved having him around. Jim brought kindness to everyone he met. His love of Zeus and Lucky ( his 2 dogs ) was very deep. His family will be doing a Celebration of Life at Marion's Piazza 3443 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414



