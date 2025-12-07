James Crabill

Crabill, James B. "Jim"



James (Jim) Crabill, aged 82, of Englewood, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 24, 2025. Jim was born on September 6, 1943 and dedicated his life to serving others, cherishing his work throughout his adult life as a City of Dayton firefighter. His commitment to his job and the Dayton community was a testament to his character and hard work. He lived with a sense of duty and compassion, always willing to put others first, whether on the job or in his personal life. Outside of work, Jim was an avid golfer and fisherman. He cherished time spent on the golf course and by the water, often accompanied by friends and family. Jim is survived by his two beloved daughters, Lisa (Skip) Spears, Tracy (Rob) Cline, his four grandchildren, Josh Spears, Chelsea (Denver) Caldwell, Andy (Jess) Koch and Logan (Meghan) Koch, and two great-grandchildren, Joey and Abby Spears. His family was his greatest pride, and he made a point of involving himself in their lives through his later years. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, located at 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, on December 10th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:30 am. Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com