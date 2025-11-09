Cox, James K. "Jim"



Cox, James K. "Jim", 74, of Enon, passed away Friday, November 7, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton, Jim was born April 16, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Sam and Lani (Frecka) Cox. He was an Electronics Engineer, working for SRL/EIS, and later PE Systems. He was also a member of the 110th OVI and Xenia YMCA. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jackie (Barker) Cox; two children, Joshua Cox and Joyanne Johnson; three grandchildren, Devohn, Ryleigh and Dillon Johnson; two sisters, Leigh (Otto) Zavakos and Anne Ruhland; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the N-SSA Skirmish Association or Hospice of Dayton.



