James Clapper

Clapper, James B.



Age 80 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday December 17, 2025. Visitation will be on Friday January 9, 2026 from 5:00pm until the time of service (6:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com



