James Clapper

Obituaries
7 hours ago
Clapper, James B.

Age 80 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday December 17, 2025. Visitation will be on Friday January 9, 2026 from 5:00pm until the time of service (6:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

