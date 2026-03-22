Caplinger, James L.



James L. Caplinger (87) of Springfield, Ohio passed away in his home on March 15, 2026. Born May 6, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, James Caplinger was the son of Leo V. Caplinger and Ernestine Gladden Caplinger. James graduated from The Ohio State University with a political science major and a law degree.



His career included work in municipal leadership, higher education, social researching, and law. He served as city manager in Springfield, Ohio, though other cities followed. He also worked as president of Unity College in Maine. Never one to say no to an adventure, James lived in Michigan, Maine, Pennsylvania, California, New York, and even abroad in the Netherlands before he returned to Springfield to practice law in his later years. In those later years, he was known for providing affordable representation to people in difficult circumstances. During these years, he also served on several boards dealing with community insurance and/or affordable housing.



James was a lifelong learner with a deep appreciation for books, ideas, and conversation. And he never turned down a good meal with family and friends.



He is survived by his children, Carol L. Caplinger-Lemons, James N. Caplinger, and Victoria Fredrick (husband Paul Fredrick); his sister, JoAnne Nelson; his grandchildren, Jeffery Lemons (wife Catie; children Christian and Carson), Troy Caplinger (wife Meagan; child Declan), Nicodemus Landaverde; and the family of his late grandson Joseph Caplinger (wife Julia Caplinger; children Charlotte and Kyle). His beloved wife, Carol W. Caplinger preceded him in death.



Donations can be made to Friends of Kings Gap (Support Friends of Kings Gap - Friends of Kings Gap) or WYSO Public Radio (Help WYSO Public Radio move to our new home! | WYSO).



Ceremony of Life will be held at Richards, Raff and Dunbar in Springfield. Ohio on March 24th at 10:00. Visitation is on March 23rd from 5 to 7 and March 24th from 9 to 10. Graveside will be held at Ithaca Cemetery at 1:00 in Ithaca, Ohio following the Ceremony of Life.







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