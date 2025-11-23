Block, James Frederick "Jamie"



James Block passed away on November 11, 2025 at The Sanctuary at Wilmington Place after a long battle with cancer. James graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and attended Sinclair Community College. He worked for several years in construction in Naples, FL and Atlanta, GA. Upon his return to Dayton, he worked at Moraine Country Club.



He is proceeded in death by his father, Miles Block and mother Florence Block, his sister Carol Ann Block and brothers Michael Block, Kenneth Block and David Block. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Jackson of Centerville, Joyce Block of Centerville, Susan James of Kokomo, IN, Mary Black of Dayton and brothers Donald Block of Miamisburg and Steven Block of Centerville, OH.



There will be a graveside service at a later date.



