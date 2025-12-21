James Benner

Benner, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Benner, age 85, of Cedar, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Jim was born on September 3, 1940, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Bernard and Wilma (Wolford) Benner. From an early age, he demonstrated curiosity, discipline, and leadership, earning the rank of Eagle Scout at just 13 years old. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1958. The same year he met the love of his life, Susan "Sue" Snead, on a senior class trip. They were married on June 4, 1960. James was baptized into the Christian faith during his 19th year, a commitment that guided his life with quiet strength and integrity. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1960 and began a career as an HVAC engineer with Helmig Lienesch & Associates, where he also became a partner in the firm and remained there until his retirement in 2009. Professionally, James was an active member of the Dayton Engineers Club and proudly served as its president. In 1972, Jim and Sue purchased a farm in New Carlisle, Ohio, where they raised their family. When he was not working on projects on the farm, Jim enjoyed relaxing with friends while playing golf and bridge. Jim and Sue cherished their time traveling and vacationing on Lake Leelanau in Michigan, where they eventually built their lakeside retirement home. They also enjoyed winters in Fort Myers, Florida, where James was actively involved in the local shuffleboard league and served on the community's HOA board. Above all else, James took immense pride in his family. He deeply valued the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and supported them with unwavering love and encouragement. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susan (Snead) Benner; their children, Jay (Beth) Benner, Jane (Mike) Burk, and Mark (Lisa) Benner; grandchildren, Sasha (Chris) Gunderson, Lyndsey (Brian Wendt) Burk, Tyler (Alexandra) Benner, Elena Benner, Madison Burk, Erin (Grant) Brining, and Daphne Benner; and great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Amelia, George, and James. Family to receive friends 10:00am Monday, December 29, 2025, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Beavercreek Chapel, where service will be held at 11:00am with Pastor Don Payne officiating. Jim will be laid to rest at the Elkhorn Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana.



