Jaisle, Dennis J.



Jaisle, Dennis J., age 82 of Centerville passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Carol, a daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Mark) Langenkamp; two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffery (Terri) Jaisle, Frederick Jaisle; grandchildren Megan Jaisle, Michael (Annie) Jaisle, Matthew Jaisle, Connor Jaisle, Nicholas Langenkamp, Stephen Langenkamp, Jonathan Langenkamp, Nathaniel (Ashlyn) Langenkamp, Anne Langenkamp, Christopher Langenkamp, Robert Langenkamp, Veronica Langenkamp, Sydney Jaisle; great grandchildren, Henry Jaisle, Wyatt Jaisle, and Anastasia Langenkamp; brother-in-law, Charles Barhorst; special niece, Erin Barhorst; along with good friends and neighbors, Walter, Mary, and Valerie Watkins.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Stella Jaisle; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Rita Jaisle; sister, Suzanne Barhorst; and grandson, Joseph Langenkamp.



The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. Interment to follow at Centerville Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com