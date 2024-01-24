Jacques, Terrence C.



Terrence C. Jacques, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 20, 2024. He was born in Dayton on June 14, 1935 to the late Norman and Helen (Carroll) Jacques. In addition to his parents, Terrence was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Jacques. Terrence is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Jacques; children: Pamela Jacques-Cobb (Kenny) and Christopher Jacques (Nikki Rehl); grandchildren: Andrew Kelley (Trisha) and Heather Bland (Charles); great grandchildren:Kiryn Kelley, Sam Kelley, Maura Bland, and Trenidi Rehl; as well as many other family and friends. Terry graduated from Fairview High School in 1954. He received his Bachelor of Education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Before he was able to finish his Bachelors degree he was drafted by the United States Army and spent two years at Fort Hood, Texas as a Spec 4, Tank Commander. His first teaching job was at St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio where he also coached football. Most of his career was with the Dayton Public Schools first as a teacher, then as a dean, and assistant principal. The main schools he served were Longfellow IGE, EJ Brown, and Fairview Middle Schools. He was principal of summer school for several years for the Dayton Public Schools. He spent many summers as Camp Director for several local day camps. Terrence still found time to travel to the National Parks and historical sites of all 48 contiguous states, 6 provinces in Canada, and visited Mexico. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terrence's name to the Dayton Diabetes Foundation.



