Jacobs, John E.



John Edward Jacobs of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8th, 2025, at the age of 83, after a brief illness. John was born the son of Martin and Georgia Jacobs on January 13, 1942, in Rochester, MN, before his family moved to Chillicothe, Ohio.



John proudly served his country as an Airman in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his military service, John went to Wright State University, achieving a degree in Engineering. Upon graduating, John devoted 40 years of his life working as a civilian for the United States Air Force as an electronics engineer. After retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his children, playing golf, and volunteering at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, where he shared his passion for aviation and history with others.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Anna. John's memory will live on through his sister, Sister Mary Martin, O.P. of Summit, NJ, and beloved children, Annette, James and his wife Michelle and grandson Noah Ballinger, Diana Leach and her husband James, Matthew and his wife Rachel as well as his sister-in-law Alice Trinkle and brother-in-law Bob Trinkle



Friends may join the family at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio on Thursday, June 12,2025 from 5PM to 7PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324, on Friday, June 13, 2025 at10:30AM. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Fairborn, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Air Force Museum Foundation.



