Jacob Flannery

Reverend Jacob S. Flannery, affectionately known as "Jake", age 94 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday February 25, 2026. He was born November 29, 1931 in Brookville, Indiana the son of the late Elkanah Flannery and Laura Tillery Flannery. On June 24, 1950 in Hamilton he married Roxie Sullivan Flannery and she preceded him in death on July 9, 2025 after 75 years of marriage. He was called to the ministry in 1951 and ordained in 1952; Jake preached until he was 90 and had conducted over 1000 funerals over the years and served at many churches in Hamiliton and Indiana. Jake organized and started Baptist Chapel and served at Freedom Baptist Church for nearly 20 years. He was a 50 year member of the Benjamin Franklin/Washington Masonic Lodge, was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the York Rite. As a young man he started working at Wayne Hill nursery and then worked at Mosler Safe Company and the Bendix aviation company. He also worked as a salesman at Omar Bakery, Sears and Roebuck Company, Woolco department store and was a surveyor's assistant. Jake also worked as a custodian in the Fairfield City Schools and in his job at the schools he was a great mentor to many students over the years. Jake kept his cars forever and maintained them meticulously, as well as his yard at his home. He had a passion for growing vegetables and fruit trees. Jake touched so many lives over the years and everywhere he went it seemed he knew somebody. He is survived by two sons J. Wesley (Debbie) Flannery and Rodney T. (Lisa) Flannery; grandchildren Wesley Flannery, Jeremy (Sheena) Flannery, Tiffany (Matt) Hunter, the late Robert (Nicole) Flannery; great grandchildren Dakota Flannery, Anna Flannery, Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholette (Jayde) Russell, Tyler Russell, Landon Hunter, Brandon (Haley) Flannery; great great granddaughter Ava Nichole Flannery and great great grandson on the way Silas Walker Cole. Jake was also preceded in death by his siblings Eldon Ward, Stella Flannery, Bill Flannery, Benny Flannery, Virgil Flannery, Virgie Moore, Anna Brown, Rosemary Smith, Bessie Caudill, and two infant siblings. Visitation 9:00 AM to 12:00PM on Saturday March 7, 2026 at Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Ave, Hamilton. Masonic service will be conducted at 11:40AM at the church followed by the funeral service at 12:00PM, with Pastor Doug Wolfe and Pastor Ernie Murray, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Pam Stewart, Debbie and Keith Wolfe, Luann Thorne, and Cindy Fields for their generous giving of their time and care to Mr. Flannery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



