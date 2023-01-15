JACKSON (Dominick),



Virginia Kaye



10/26/1936 - 12/30/2022



Jackson, Virginia Kaye (Dominick), age 86, passed away December 30, 2022, in Lexington, SC, following a brief illness. Kaye was born October 26, 1936, to DT and Eleanor Dominick of Kansas City, MO, who preceded her in death, along with her brother Dan Dominick and former husband Thomas A Jackson.



Kaye graduated from Northeast High School in 1954 and worked for the Popham Law Firm in KC. The family moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1967 where she continued to raise her children as well as pursuing a long and successful career in property management. Kaye was the first female in Ohio to become a Certified Property Manager and also served on the Board of Realtors in Dayton, Ohio.



Left to mourn her loss are her three children, Kimberly Nemitz (David) of Fort Myers, FL, Susan Saalsaa of Tampa, FL, and Thomas A Jackson, Jr. (Patricia) of Lexington, SC, along with her four granddaughters, Cade Saalsaa, Rachel Saalsaa, Dominique Jackson and Danielle Jackson. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Jayce, Aleia and Grey. Kaye is further survived by her sister, Nancy Dominick Powell (York) of Grandview, MO, nephew Brady Powell (Danica), sister-in-law Jane Dominick and nieces Cathy Cummings (Jeff) and Heather Dominick Peters and their children Caitlin Cummings, Collin Cummings and Ryan Peters. Additional survivors include cousins, colleagues, and lifelong friends. Cremation has occurred and a private family celebration of Kaye's life is being planned for a later date.

