Jackson, Shelda L.



age 64 departed Oct 17, 2023. Preceded in death by father, Isaac Jackson and siblings Ricky Egler, Mary Ann and Frederick Jackson. She leaves, her children Shawn Jackson and Tanneia Brewer; mother, Artie Jackson; sister, Sheila Jackson; brother Paris Jackson; 4 grandchildren; 2 nephews and 5 nieces. 5 devoted friends, Evelyn, Valerie, Edna, Benda, & Debbie and so many others. Shelda graduated from Roth High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Central State University. Employed as a Logistics Management Specialist and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 31 years of service. Known as the original DIVA, Shelda was a single mother of two and she loved skating, knitting, watching football and basketball and spending time with her family. She was everyone's favorite aunt. Visitation 10-11AM, Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

