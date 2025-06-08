Jackson, Sharon

Jackson (Reed), Sharon L.

Age 76 of Dayton departed this life on June 1, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Thursday, June 12, 2025 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM. Interment, Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

