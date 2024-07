Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson



Sunrise 1-25-1920



Sunset 7-10-2001



Legacy of Love



A wife, a mother, a mama too, this is the legacy we had with you. You taught us love and gave us strength. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart you were always kind. So rest in peace, you've earned your sleep. Your love in our hearts, we will eternally keep. Loving & Missing You, Family & Friends



