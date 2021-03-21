X

JACKSON, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

JACKSON, Mary Elizabeth

94, of Dayton, peacefully returned to the Lord, on March 13th, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Margaret Linton

(Thompson); husband Charles H. Jackson; siblings James Linton, Sarino Mobley, John Linton; daughter Eloise Davis; son Charles D. Jackson; daughter-in-law Barbara Jackson; and granddaughter Tina Jackson. She is survived by her loving children Michael Jackson (Stephanie) of Yellow Springs, Ohio, David Jackson of Columbus, Ohio, daughter-in-law Patricia Jackson of Dayton, Ohio, daughter-in-law Vicky Jackson of Dayton, Ohio, and daughter Josetta Roland (Glenn) of

Dayton, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.