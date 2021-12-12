JACKSON, John J.



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



December 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

