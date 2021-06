JACKSON, Jeremy

JACKSON, Jr.,



Jeremy Kamonte



4-year-old son of Jeremy K. Jackson, Sr., and Masheyla J. Flemister, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral service 11 am, Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation



9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.