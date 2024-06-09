Jackson, Charlie

Jackson, Jr, Charlie



Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



