Jackson Bachtell

Bachtell, Jackson R.



BACHTELL, Jackson R., of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 23rd, 2026, at the age of 96. He was born on December 17th, 1929, in Hagerstown Maryland, to Robert Richard and Dorothy (Smith) Bachtell. After his father's accidental death, he and his mother moved to Springfield where he was raised and lived for more than 85 years. He was a graduate of Springfield South High School, retired from International Harvester/Navistar after 30 years of dedicated service, and shared 52 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Kay. Jack was a lifetime sports enthusiast both as an athlete and a fan. In 1958, he received Carling Sports Honors at the inaugural award banquet sponsored by WBLY and Xenia Distributing. He was inducted into the Springfield – Clark County United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Men's Hall of Fame in 1993 for his bowling accomplishments. Jack was also an outstanding baseball player, once holding the county record for the most stolen bases. He could beat anyone at baseball trivia and analytics (before it was even a thing), told entertaining stories about his sports friends, quoted stats on every Chicago Cubs player, always knew where to get gasoline at the lowest price, picked the Kentucky Derby winner 7 out of 10 years and was the best, most loyal friend anyone could have. Known affectionately as Dad, PawPaw or Jackpot, Jack deeply loved his family and cherished time with his grandchildren. He rarely missed family events, helped with childcare logistics, and went to as many of his grandkids' sporting and academic events as physically possible. Jack is survived by his two daughters: Barbara Masquelier (Marc) and Cindy Lloyd (Stephen); grandchildren: Lauren Leopard (Jack), Elise Ross (Tyler), Lianne Masquelier (Paul O'Connor), Kyle Lloyd and Alaina Lloyd (Robin Gustafson); great-grandchildren: Vivienne and Charlie Leopard, Ruby and Archie Ross, and Olive, Maxi and Weller Gustafson. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Bachtell in 2003, his parents, and many dear friends. Our family extends special thanks to all his caregivers from Care360 Hospice and to his angels (Debbie Reynolds and Geneva Shuff) who did so much to brighten his day.



The family will hold a private Christian burial service. Friends may make memorial donations in Jack's name to the Springfield Clark County USBC – Flip Lucas Scholarship Fund, c/o, Dave Leedale, 5332 Richmoor Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





