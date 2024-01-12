Jackowski, John George



John George Jackowski 95, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on January 8, 2024.



John was the first son born to Conrad and Helen Jackowski. He is preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Helen Jackowski; his wife Faye Jackowski (2005) his siblings: Eugene Jackowski, Edith (Joan) Jackowski Wallace, Don Jackowski, and Raymond Jackowski.



He is survived by his children; Kenneth A. Jackowski and wife Kathy, Linda (Jackowski) Prather and husband Larry (Joe), Cheryl (Jackowski) Tallant and her husband Kirk, Brenda (Jackowski) Schumick and her husband Mark and his son James J. Jackowski. He has 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



John attended Holy Family Catholic Church and elementary school before graduating from Chaminade High School. John and Faye were founding members of St. Helen's Catholic Church.



John worked at NCR for over 25 years until it started downsizing. He then went to work for Sure Tool & Mfg for many years. In 2005 after his loving wife of 56 years passed, he decided to go back to work and worked until he was 89 for F&G Tool & Die.



The funeral Mass with be on held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com