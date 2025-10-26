McGohan, Jackie L.



Artist, designer, entrepreneur, devoted wife, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother-Jackie McGohan lived a life defined by love, creativity, and grace. On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the age of 78, Jackie passed away peacefully after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family. Though her earthly life has ended, her story continues in the beauty she created and the love she shared with all who knew her.



Born on May 17, 1947, Jackie carried within her a remarkable gift: the ability to see beauty in everything. She believed art was not just something you created, but something you lived. To her children and grandchildren, she was not only a mother and grandmother but also a teacher. She taught them to draw and to paint, to plant flowers and restore homes, to see potential in things that others might have overlooked. More importantly, she taught them to use their imaginations, to dream boldly, and to never doubt their own creativity.



She was a natural entrepreneur. Over the years, she poured her creativity into countless ventures. She cultivated and sold plants and flowers to local stores. She restored homes with a vision that turned the worn and weathered into places of beauty. She even built a successful business, JL McGohan Jewelers in Kettering, where her elegance, artistry, and entrepreneurial spirit shined.



Those who knew Jackie will remember her elegance and her grace. She was the true definition of a strong, beautiful woman-one who carried herself with dignity, kindness, and an unshakable love for her family. She had a way of making every person feel seen, valued, and encouraged. Her legacy is not only in the art she created or the homes she restored, but in the countless lives she touched and uplifted along the way.



Jackie leaves behind the love of her life, her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Pat McGohan. Together, they built a lifetime of memories and a love story that continues to inspire. She is also survived by her children-Stephannie McGohan: daughter, Todd (Stacey): son, and Scott (Lori): son-her sister, Suzanne Carter (Catherine, Mary), six grandchildren (Courtney, Taylor, Kevin, Grace, Rose,Jack) and six great-grandchildren,(Jackson, Elliysn, Walker, Patrick, Zelie and Sophia) and the dog she loved, Maxie. Each of them carries forward her spirit, her creativity, and her love.



Services to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at Southbrook Christian Church- Reverie Chapel on November 3, 2025 at 7:00PM with a visitation prior from 5:00-7:00PM. The McGohan family extends their deepest gratitude for the love, prayers, and support shown during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to YMCA of Greater Dayton, Summer Camp Program, 118 W. First Street, Suite 900 in honor of Jackie's lifelong passion for art and creativity. This program incorporates art into the young hearts and minds of children.



Jackie's life was a masterpiece-layered with love, painted with imagination, and framed by resilience. While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate the gift of her life and the countless ways she made the world more beautiful. Her legacy will live on in the art we create the risks we take, and the love we give.



