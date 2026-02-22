Jack Feverston

Feverston, Jack E.
age 97, of Centerville, OH went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Family will greet friends from 10:00-12:00pm on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00pm at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln. Centerville, OH 45459. A livestream recording of the funeral liturgy can be found at https://www.olldayton.org/online.html. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In Jack's memory contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6 N. Main St., Suite 130, Dayton, OH 45402, or charity of your choice. Complete remembrances can be found at www.Routsong.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429