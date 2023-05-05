X

Ivory, Adolphus

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Ivory, Adolphus "Pete"

Adolphus Ivory, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, May 6, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hours 9 am-11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. (Mask Required).

