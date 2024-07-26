Isgro, Thomas R.



Thomas R. Isgro age 76 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Tuesday July 23, 2024 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 27, 1947 the son of Angelo and Dolores (Emenaker) Isgro. On July 11, 1970 In St. Ann Church he married Rita A. Cooper.



He was employed by Eastman Kodak for thirty years, retiring in 2003.



Tom was member of St. Joseph Church and had been past President of the Italian American Society.



Survivors include his wife, Rita; three children, Angela Isgro (Randy Conley), Lisa (Shane) Nicley, and Christina (John) Beckman; six grandchildren, Isabella and Anna Dinkins, Georgia Conley, Alex, Jaden and Jenna Nicley, and Emma Beckman; five great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Dennis Isgro; and a grandson, Zachary Isgro.



Prayers will be offered at 9:00am Wednesday July 31, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday July 30, 2024 in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research or Midwest Hospice. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





