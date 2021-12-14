ISAACS, Lynn



Lynn Marie Isaacs, 78, of Trenton, Ohio, died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Fort



Hamilton. She was born in



Cleveland, Ohio, on April 29, 1943, the daughter of Edmund and Beatrice (Spurrier) Mecklenberg. She married



Richard Isaacs on November 11, 1999, in Hamilton, Ohio. Lynn was employed as an STNA for Chesterwood Village in West



Chester, Ohio. She sponsored many women in the 12 Step Program who adored her. She



also volunteered on Meals on Wheels and was a facilitator for the Mindfulness group at Partners and Prime. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Richard Isaacs; her children, Deborah (Jeff) Brace, Michael (Colleen) Coleman, and Holly (Chris) Robinson; her grandchildren,



Wesley Brace and Cody Robinson; and her sister-in-law, Pat Mecklenburg. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Merle Mecklenburg. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Suzanne LaVesconte officiating. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.


