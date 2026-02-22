Irving Johnson Sr.

Johnson, Sr., Irving Lee



Irving Lee Johnson Sr., age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Funeral Service 11 am Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home



