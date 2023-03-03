IRVINE, Gail A.



Age 65, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 9, 1957, to Donald and Marjorie (Wagner) Schutte. She attended St. Ann School grade School and graduated from Badin High School in 1976. She went on to work in Financial Banking, her favorite being Westside Federal. On May 9, 1987, she married Michael A.



Irvine, in St. Ann Church, and he preceded her in death after 33 years of marriage. Michael passed away suddenly on April 16, 2020.



Survivors include 3 sisters-in-law, Cathy Collins, Nancy Schutte, and Mary Alcorn; one brother-in-law, John Irvine; several nieces and nephews; aunts, cousins; friend, Don Vidourek.



Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Douglas, and Michael Schutte; in-laws, Robert and Patricia Irvine; grandparents; uncles and aunts.



There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00am Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp Celebrant. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family. Online register book at



