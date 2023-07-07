Irvin, Toyia E



Toyia Irvin passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Dayton Ohio January 25, 1962 to Celestine White and Douglas Keel, the second of two children. Toyia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and so much more to so many.



Toyia was preceded in death by her mother and father Celestine, Douglas Keel and her daughter, Brandie Irvin. She is survived by her brother; Terry Keel, by her children; David (Shemiah) Ward, Bridgette Irvin, Jai-uan Johnigan. Grandchildren; Tania Irvin, Keveion Irvin, Antonio Ferguson lll, Kadence Pinault (Bridgette), Lamya Ward (David, Shemiah), Matthew Postell, Bre'una Bradley, Watson, Bradley (Brandie), Jazelle Young, Javeon Young, Jamiah (Jai-uan). Toyia is also remembered by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



As she leaves us physically, her bright smile, her memories and her energetic personality will forever live on. Although she lost her battle here on earth, she put up one heck of a fight as she gained her wings.



Toyia (mom) you will truly be missed!



