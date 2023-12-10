Irion, Harvey



Harvey Irion, 68, of Middletown, passed away on December 1, 2023. He was born March 14, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Dorothy Irion. Harvey was a longtime employee at West Lake Industries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary. Survived by brother, Bob Irion; and niece, Betsy Lenihan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 pm until the time of service at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044.



