Ireton, Charlene

Ireton (Caserta), Charlene



Charlene C. Ireton, 83, of Houston Texas, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 7th. She was born on March 3, 1940 and was married to William for 50 years.



She is survived by her six children: William Jr. (Anne) of Tega Cay South Carolina; John (Amy) of Chicago Illinois, Elizabeth (Randall) Engalla of Houston Texas, Patricia Ozbirn of Houston, Texas, Christine (William) Lally of Houston Texas and David (Angela) of Springboro Ohio; fifteen grandchildren: Danielle, Steven, Jamie, Nathan, Abigail, Brett, Joshua, Tyler, Meggie, Jake, Paige, Ethan, Alessandra, Lily and Grace; one great grandchild: Riley; and 3 sisters: Connie Reigelsperger, Carolyn Braner and Cathy Nappi.



Charlene was preceded in death by her husband William Ireton, father and mother; Francis and Irma Caserta. Charlene's passions in life were her family, her numerous friends and her faith. Charlene was always up for a card game, or just spending time with friends and family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27th, at St. Charles Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will take place at American Legion in Kettering.



For those unable to attend the mass in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. For inquiries on the Celebration of Life, please contact Elizabeth (elizabeth.engalla@gmail.com).



In lieu of flowers, please donate platelets or blood at your local blood center. Charlene was the recipient of life saving platelets many times and was so grateful to the many donors who gave platelets to help her.

